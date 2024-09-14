Tollywood divas boast of new skill set

With new-age actress Faria Abdullah turning into a gun-toting cop in ‘Mathu Vadalara 2' and joins her colleague Anupama Parameswaran who also showcased her new skills in “Tillu Square’ and shot down thugs in style. Both join top actresses Kajal Agarwal who played a cop in ‘Satyabhama’ and Samantha who is holding a double barrel gun in the poster of her new film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’. “Gun-wielding diva is a new fad in T-town,” admits producer Lagapati Sridhar and adds, “Even Samyuktha Menon used a gun in her last release ‘Devil’. I think actresses are capable of doing all kinds for roles. These days, they are showcasing their new skill set-wielding guns- to showcase their versatility and trying for a new image,”

Other divas who wielded guns with ease were Saiyami Kher (‘Wild Dog’), Anjali (‘Nishabdham’), Anasuya Bharadwaj (‘Kshanam’), and Payal Rajput (Rakshana) to name a few. “Actresses are mostly confined to glamour and bubbly roles and once-in-a-while gun-toting roles come their way. They do anger-driven roles to reach out to masses since girls in action mode enhance their brand value. Posters and first look grab more eyeballs and fetch them a new set of audience and image as well,” says director Hemanth Madhukar who trained actress Anjali in guns for his film 'Nishabdam.

Talkling about challenges of wielding guns, Nandita Swetha donned khakis and took on the might of thugs in ‘Mangalavaram’ and 'Hidimbha' to showcase her fiery side. “It is quite challenging for an actress to play a cop since it is a responsible and respectful job in real-life. We have to be flexible during action episodes besides undergoing training for using a gun," said Nandita Swetha

Summing up the trend of actresses making a fashion statement with guns, Lagadapati Sridhar adds, "It is kind of a challenge for glam divas to showcase their fiery side to reach out to the masses. These days, actresses are game for variety and turning gun-toting angels.”