Tollywood Directors Step into Spotlight, Surprise Fans with Acting in Mirai

In the recent release Mirai, two directors caught everyone off guard with their on-screen appearances. Kishore Tirumala, typically known for crafting family dramas, appeared as a police officer with a comedic twist. Many in the audience didn’t even realize it was him at first.

Though his performance wasn’t flawless, it carried a unique shade that made people sit up and take notice. What surprised most was not the role itself, but the fact that a director who had never faced the camera before dared to try it here.