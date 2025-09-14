Tollywood Directors Step into Spotlight, Surprise Fans with Acting in Mirai
Many in the audience didn’t even realize it was the director at first
In the recent release Mirai, two directors caught everyone off guard with their on-screen appearances. Kishore Tirumala, typically known for crafting family dramas, appeared as a police officer with a comedic twist. Many in the audience didn’t even realize it was him at first.
Though his performance wasn’t flawless, it carried a unique shade that made people sit up and take notice. What surprised most was not the role itself, but the fact that a director who had never faced the camera before dared to try it here.
Another director, Venkatesh Maha, also popped up in the film. Unlike Kishore, Maha has done small parts in films and series earlier, so his presence didn’t feel out of place. Both had short screen time, but each left a personal stamp that kept the audience curious.
Of course, the idea of directors stepping in front of the camera isn’t new. Legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao not only experimented with acting but also went on to build a full-fledged career as an actor decades ago. While no one is putting Kishore or Maha in that league yet, the urge seems the same — to test themselves on the other side of filmmaking.
Over the years, directors like Kodi Ramakrishna, K. Viswanath, Jandhyala, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, and Veera Shankar have also donned greasepaint to play memorable roles in Telugu cinema, proving that directors can act too.
“Some directors are taking up acting during long breaks, and probably, a few are also making some extra bucks in the process,” says a producer, who feels more directors should join this growing bandwagon.