Tollywood Director Ravi Kumar Is No More

Telugu film director Ravi Kumar, known for his movies such as Yagnam, Veerabhadra, Aatadista, and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, has passed away due to a heart stroke.



Ravi Kumar was respected for his mass-friendly movies. Tiragabadara Saami, starring Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra in lead roles, was his last movie. It was released in 2024.



Further details regarding his funeral arrangements are awaited.