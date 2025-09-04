Tollywood Director Apsar Honoured at GAMA Awards

Director Apsar has received the Most Aspiring Director award for his latest film, Shivam Bhaje, at the Gulf Academy Movie Awards (GAMA) ceremony held in Dubai.

Apsar first gained attention with his unique approach to filmmaking in Gandharva. He continued to impress audiences and critics with Shivam Bhaje, starring Ashwin Babu.

The film's success not only earned him critical acclaim but also international recognition at the GAMA Awards.



Apsar is already focused on new projects. "He wants to make content-driven and experimental cinema in the coming years. Towards this end, he has lined up a couple of projects. The pre-production for his upcoming ventures is currently underway, with official announcements expected soon," a source says.

