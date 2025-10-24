Tollywood celebs condole Kurnool Bus tragedy

A bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru today accidentally caught fire. Tollywood celebs have expressed grief over the loss of at least 20 lives in the tragedy, which took place in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in the early hours today. The Volvo bus of a private travel company, which was carrying 41 people, was gutted in the accident.





Absolutely heart-wrenching to hear about the bus tragedy on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway. So many lives lost in moments… Words fall short in times like this. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon, and may God give… — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) October 24, 2025









Deeply disturbed by the tragic bus accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway. So many innocent lives lost in such a horrific manner. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Prayers for the injured and strength to those grieving. 🙏 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 24, 2025



