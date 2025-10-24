Tollywood Celebs Condole Kurnool Bus tragedy
Tollywood celebrities expressed deep grief over the tragic bus fire in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.
Tollywood celebs condole Kurnool Bus tragedy
A bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru today accidentally caught fire. Tollywood celebs have expressed grief over the loss of at least 20 lives in the tragedy, which took place in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in the early hours today. The Volvo bus of a private travel company, which was carrying 41 people, was gutted in the accident.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
