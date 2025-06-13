Exclusive: AP CM to Meet Tollywood Bigwigs on June 15?

After nearly a year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet key members of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and other top industry figures at his residence in Vijayawada.

According to sources, "the crucial meeting is scheduled for the evening of June 15 and is expected to address major concerns facing the Telugu film industry."



“The Chief Minister’s support is vital for the survival and growth of the Telugu film industry, especially since Andhra Pradesh accounts for nearly 70 percent of the revenue generated by big-budget Telugu films,” a source added. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has reportedly postponed its internal panel meeting on the same day, citing the importance of this high-profile interaction.



Significantly, Deputy Chief Minister and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan is also expected to attend the meeting. “He will be guiding the filmmakers during the discussions,” the source added. It was, in fact, a letter from Pawan Kalyan that galvanized the industry, as he questioned why film trade bodies had not yet sought an audience with the new AP government to raise their concerns.



“Earlier, when some exhibitors approached him, Pawan advised them to follow due protocol and meet the Chief Minister first. He assured them of his support once that step was taken,” the source revealed.



This meeting gains added significance as it comes a day after the Telangana government is scheduled to host the Gadar Cine Awards on June 14 to honour achievers from the Telugu film fraternity. The industry leaders are also expected to urge the AP government to revive the prestigious Nandi Awards.



"Key topics on the agenda include the cap on ticket prices, rising theatre maintenance costs, and other policy-related issues affecting the film business in Andhra Pradesh," the source concludes.

