Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, NTR Express Shock Over Air India Boeing Crash

Devastated to hear about the horrifying tragedy involving the Flight #AI171 bound to London from Ahmedabad. No words will suffice to say how heartbreaking this is. My deepest condolences and prayers to the families of the departed! May their souls rest in peace! 🙏🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2025

I am devastated by the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers are with all the passengers and crew onboard. While we await official updates, I pray and extend my deepest sympathies to the families at this awaiting tough times. May they find strength and… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 12, 2025

Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 12, 2025

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad.

My prayers are with all the passengers, crew on board, the affected and their families. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 12, 2025