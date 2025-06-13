Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, NTR Express Shock Over Air India Boeing Crash
The devastating incident has claimed the lives of 240 people, with only one survivor miraculously making it out alive.
A tragic aviation disaster has sent shockwaves across the nation, as an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London, crashed within minutes of take-off in the Meghani area of Gujarat. The devastating incident has claimed the lives of 240 people, with only one survivor miraculously making it out alive. This ranks among the deadliest air tragedies in Indian aviation history.
As the nation grapples with the heartbreaking loss, celebrities from across the film fraternity have expressed their deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving families.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
