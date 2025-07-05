Tollywood Actor Was First Choice For Dhanush’s role in Kuberaa

Dhanush's recent film, Kuberaa, has been more successful in Telugu than in Tamil. The latest buzz suggests that Dhanush wasn't the initial choice for the movie. If reports are to be believed, director Sekhar Kammula first approached Vijay Deverakonda for Kuberaa.

The Arjun Reddy actor reportedly declined the role, fearing that audiences might not accept him well as a beggar in the film. Kammula had approached him due to his mass appeal. Following Kuberaa's success, one wonders what the Liger actor must be thinking about not doing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Sekhar Kammula previously collaborated on the movie Life Is Beautiful. The versatile actor is currently awaiting the release of Kingdom, which is expected to announce its release date soon. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.