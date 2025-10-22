‘To Play Yakshasan, I Had to Stop Being Me:’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Nawazuddin Siddiqui called 'Thamma' his most fearless experiment yet. Yakshasan, he said, isn’t a role but a state of mind. The film, for him, is less about acting and more about existing.

1. How did you approach shaping Yakshasan — who seems to exist between folklore and reality?

It’s an unusual character and took a lot of courage to execute that weirdness on screen when i started shooting after couple of days, things started to settle down.

2. As an actor, how did you align your performance with the film’s tone and visual language?

For me, the film isn’t just another role; it’s an experiment in tone and energy. ‘It’s like being a batsman. You’re ready, but you still don’t expect that kind of delivery.’

3. What part of Yakshasan’s persona challenged you the most — his intensity, his restraint, or his unpredictability?

Trust me, I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while, My kids are going to be thrilled. I play a very weird character — but that weirdness is fascinating. It’s nothing like what I’ve done before, and I had an absolute blast on set.

4. You’ve said you like to “find the truth” in every role. What was the truth you discovered in Yakshasan while portraying him?

Main jab tak shooting kar raha hota hoon, mujhe us role mein rehna pasand hai … Isse kya hota hai ki us character ki consistency bani rehti hai. (As long as I'm shooting, I prefer to stay in character… it helps maintain consistency in the role.)

5. Do you rely more on instinct, preparation, or a mix of both when performing such complex characters?

The time I’m shooting I prefer to stay in character to maintain consistency.

6. How do you personally define success in your craft at this stage of your career?

If you keep doing it one way, you’ll get bored of yourself… When I started this character, I felt very exhilarated. At this stage of my career, I feel success when I can completely lose myself in a character, when I live that role honestly on screen. It’s never about fame or money for me; it’s about truth in performance, pushing myself beyond limits, learning from every experience, and growing as an actor with every role I take on.