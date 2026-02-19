TN BJP Chief Apologises To Trisha

A political attack turned personal this week when Nainar Nagendran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and former minister, courted controversy over a remark targeting actor-politician Vijay.



The remark on Trisha Krishnan sparked criticism and demands for an apology.



As backlash mounted, Nagendran initially said he did not intend to hurt anyone but stopped short of expressing regret.



A day later, after discussions with senior party leaders including K. Annamalai and Vanathi Srinivasan, he apologised, acknowledging the remark was in poor taste.

