Title of Allu Arjun-Atlee Movie to Be Revealed at This Time

With Allu Arjun’s birthday falling on April 8, the makers are planning a major reveal. A title poster will be released on Wednesday. It has become a common trend for big-budget films to unveil key updates on a superstar’s birthday, and expectations are sky-high this time.



Today, Sun Pictures, director Atlee and the hero himself teased the reveal. In a post on X, they shared a dramatic teaser image showing a large, clawed, fur-covered hand rising against a stormy sky. The caption read: “Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster – Tomorrow @ 11 AM.” Yes, the official title will be unveiled on April 8, 2026, at 11 AM.



The project, tentatively referred to as AA22xA6, is said to be a large-scale sci-fi entertainer. Reports also indicate a star-studded cast, with Deepika Padukone playing the female lead, while Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor are rumored to be part of the film in key roles.











