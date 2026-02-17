Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding: Rumoured Guest List Revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is one of the most talked-about topics on social media right now. The couple's wedding invitation card has been circulating widely online. They are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.



The couple will also host a grand reception in Hyderabad. However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed the authenticity of the wedding invitation card.

Fans are eagerly urging the couple to make an official announcement about their wedding.



Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Reddy Vanga, Varsha Bollamma, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, director Rahul Sankrityan, and several others are expected to attend the wedding.

Several big celebrities are also set to grace the wedding reception, scheduled for March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

