Tissue Sarees to Checked Drapes: 5 Times Birthday Girl Shilpa Shetty Stunned in Sarees

When it comes to traditional fashion, Shilpa Shetty not just stuns in sarees, she creates statements. From traditional style drapes to giving them modern twists, Shilpa Shetty wins hearts with her saree game, ensuring that the limelight is hers to grab. As Shilpa celebrates her birthday today, here are 5 times she served looks with her saree game.

Golden tissue saree: Shilpa Shetty radiated glamour in a golden tissue saree with a thin beaded border. She paired the drape with a deep V-neck blouse and accessorised her ensemble with contemporary jewellery.

White checked saree: Shilpa Shetty created a modern blend of sophistication and tradition by stunning in a white checked saree, featuring netted boxes. She paired the drape with a turtle neck blouse and elevated the drama with huge black bracelets.

Golden sheer saree: Shilpa Shetty rocked a golden sheer saree featuring detailed work across the fabric. Bringing a slight twist to her look, she paired the drape with a corset blouse and created a traditional style statement. Keeping the overall look chic, she simply paired the look with a stacked pearl choker.

Yellow satin saree: Shilpa Shetty looked as fresh as a daisy in a yellow drape, featuring a traditional skirt. She paired the look with a V-neck blouse, featuring danglers at the bottom. She went subtly heavy with the jewellery by pairing her look with a stone neckpiece.

White netted saree: Shilpa Shetty channeled her inner Anjali from Dhadkan by donning a white netted saree and pairing it up with a halter-neck pearl blouse. Keeping her look simple yet striking, Shilpa Shetty simply topped it off with a stone earring and a few rings.

These saree looks prove that Shilpa Shetty is the ultimate stunner!



