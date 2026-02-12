Timothée Chalamet: The Rise of New Bankable Star in Hollywood

If we look closely at the top most bankable Hollywood celebrities today, the list would include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio and others. These actors are known for their talent, star personas and strong box office pull. They have worked on their craft since decades.

Many others began their careers alongside them, and actors who once showed great potential and commanded significant audience attention, have gradually faded from prominence. No one would have predicted that a decade old actor would emerge as a competition, by becoming one of the most bankable actors of recent times. The film star is ‘Timothée Chalamet.’