Timothée Chalamet: The Rise of New Bankable Star in Hollywood
His recent hits, including 'Wonka' and 'Marty Supreme,' demonstrate not just his artistic range but also his significant box office pull.
If we look closely at the top most bankable Hollywood celebrities today, the list would include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio and others. These actors are known for their talent, star personas and strong box office pull. They have worked on their craft since decades.
Many others began their careers alongside them, and actors who once showed great potential and commanded significant audience attention, have gradually faded from prominence. No one would have predicted that a decade old actor would emerge as a competition, by becoming one of the most bankable actors of recent times. The film star is ‘Timothée Chalamet.’
At the start of 2026, “Marty Supreme," an unconventional sports-drama, produced by “A24,” an independent production company, became the highest grossing A24 film of all time and one of the highest grossing movies of the year. The film generated an impressive $147 million globally, including $93 million in the United States and $54 million overseas.
The success of the film reinforces Timothée Chalamet’s position as a mainstream leading man. Even so, the Dune franchise has been a major box office generator. Chalamet’s career not only includes films where he is the main lead, but also acclaimed and successful films such as “Little Women’, “Lady Bird” , “Interstellar” or “Call me by your name.” His first major breakthrough was “call me by your name,” where he portrayed a young homosexual character, which was path breaking at the time of its release.
According to the box office tracking site ‘The Numbers,’ Chalamet’s films have collectively generated over $2 billion worldwide. His recent successes have been driven by back-to-back hits, including Dune franchise, Wonka, and the 2025/26 hit Marty supreme.
Key Box Office Performers (Gross Revenue)
Dune: Part Two (2024): ~$715 million
Wonka (2023): ~$634 million
Dune (2021): ~$429 million
Marty Supreme (2025/2026): >$100 million (in theaters, as of Jan 2026)
A Complete Unknown (2024/2025): ~$140 million
Little Women (2019): ~$220 million
As of 2026 the success of ‘Marty Supreme’ reinforces that Chalamet is a bankable star and a member of the big leagues of Hollywood. Alongside artistic accomplishment, the actor has gained an immense amount of commercial success in the last decade. Compared to many of his contemporaries in the same age bracket, his trajectory appears especially significant.
The article has been authored by Satvik AVP, an intern at Deccan Chronicle