Timothee Chalamet Backs Theatrical Releases, Says Movies in Cinemas Create “More of a Moment”

Washington: In a strong endorsement of the big-screen experience, actor Timothee Chalamet has said that films released in theatres create "more of a moment" compared to direct-to-streaming premieres.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old star made the remarks during a Valentine's Eve screening of 'Call Me by Your Name' at the Los Angeles Theatre on Friday. Reflecting on his experience with streaming releases such as 'The King' and 'Don't Look Up', both distributed by Netflix, Chalamet said theatrical releases feel "more ceremonial" and come with a sense of anticipation that is harder to replicate online. "It sounds like cheesy marketing talk, but it's more drumroll," he said, adding that it can be difficult to generate the same build-up when a project goes straight to streaming. While he credited Netflix for its "unparalleled" reach and ability to shape the cultural conversation, Chalamet declared his support for theatres, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Currently on the Oscars campaign trail following his Best Actor nomination for 'Marty Supreme', Chalamet recently won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of a table tennis prodigy.



He also addressed speculation linking him to British rapper EsDeeKid, reiterating that he is not the musician's alter ego. Speaking about awards recognition, Chalamet said he feels fortunate to be nominated alongside his peers. As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "Everyone's killing it, so I feel lucky to be part of that community."

