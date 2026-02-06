Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme to Theatrically Release in China

Washington: The Oscar-nominated movie 'Marty Supreme,' starring four-time Academy Award nominee Timothee Chalamet, will receive a theatrical release in China, reported Variety. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, has emerged as a major awards contender with nine Oscar nominations, including nods for best picture, director and actor. The sports drama has been widely praised by critics and audiences, with Chalamet's performance drawing particular acclaim. 'Marty Supreme' has already established itself as a commercial powerhouse, becoming A24's highest-grossing release domestically. The film is on track to become the indie studio's biggest global success to date, reported Variety. The actor, who also produced the film alongside Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas, has cultivated a solid relationship with Chinese moviegoers through previous releases. His biggest success in the territory came with 'Dune: Part Two, which grossed 49 million USD in China when Wanda Film released it in March 2024, reported Variety.

"Producing 'Marty Supreme' has been a deeply meaningful experience for me, and I'm genuinely thrilled to be working with Wanda Film to bring the film to audiences in China," Chalamet said in a statement as quoted in Variety. "I can't wait for Chinese audiences to experience 'Marty Supreme' and to be part of its continued journey around the world." The nine Oscar nominations for 'Marty Supreme' include recognition for cinematography, editing, production design, casting, costume design and original screenplay. The film's China release marks the latest step in its worldwide theatrical rollout. Timothee has also been nominated in the category of Best Actor at Academy Awards 2026 for his performance in the film Marty Supreme.

