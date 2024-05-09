Tillu Square actress Anupama bets on Kollywood

Just after making waves with ‘Tillu Square’, pretty actress Anupama Parameswaran is doing a Tamil film ‘Lockdown’. Looks like Anupama Parameswaran is all set for a stellar comeback to Tamil cinema. The actor, who was recently seen in Jayam Ravi’s ‘Siren’ was recently in the news for joining the cast of Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Bison’ co-starring Dhruv Vikram. “Probably, Anupama wants to make a big splash in Kollywood,’ says a producer, who adds, “Anupama was getting plum offers in Tollywood after her glam-centric role in ‘Tillu Square,’ but she seems to have other plans,” he adds.

Of course, she is doing a Telugu film ‘Paradha’ and planning to pull in crowds on the strength of her name. “She prefers author-backed roles in Telugu movies and wants to showcase her talent rather than just doing glam roles. She did an interesting role in Telugu thriller ‘Butterfly’ and is probably looking for similar kinds of roles,” he points out.

No doubt, Anupama has proved her mettle in Telugu films like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Hello Guru’ but wasn’t getting the right kind of offers to move to the big league of actresses. “After Krishi Shetty and Sreeleela, Anupama is also Kollywood bound these days. We have to see whether her decision is right or wrong,” he concludes.