Tilak Varma Is a Humble and Friendly Person, Says Director Venky Kudumula

Director Venky Kudumula, who delivered successful films like Chalo and Bheeshma, has recently ventured into production with a youthful entertainer titled Itlu Arjuna under his What Next Productions banner.



The filmmaker surprised everyone after sharing a picture with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, one of the heroes of India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory. In the picture, Venky Kudumula is seen wearing the World Cup medal presented to the Indian middle-order batsman, leaving fans pleasantly surprised by the friendship between the film director and the young cricketer.



Taking to X, Venky Kudumula wrote, “This medal is a dream built over years of hard work. Thank you, Tilakuuuu, my brother for life, for letting me share that moment. So proud of you, always.”



When contacted, Venky Kudumula confirmed their friendship. “We met through common friends. I once appreciated his batting in an IPL match on Instagram, and he replied, saying he liked my film Bhishma. From there, our bonding strengthened over the years,” he said.

“I have been following his passion, talent, and hard work, and also his disappointment when he couldn’t play the last World Cup. He was tense before this World Cup, but he was finally selected, and his dream came true. He also played two crucial innings against England and Zimbabwe in this World Cup and was excited to be part of a World Cup-winning team,” he added.

“I am very happy for him because he is a Telugu lad who has made it big. Over the years, our bonding has grown stronger. He is a very humble and jovial person,” Venky Kudumula said.



Speaking about turning producer with Itlu Arjuna, Venky said, “I have learnt many things as a producer and started looking at filmmaking from the perspective of controlling costs. I am enjoying both being a director and a producer.”

