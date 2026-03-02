Tight Security in Place for Vijay-Rashmika Reception

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, whose intimate wedding ceremony has become one of the most-talked-of celebrations across the country, have requested fans and invitees to cooperate with authorities regarding safety measures at their reception, scheduled to be held at Hyderabad on March 4.

The event was originally planned as an exclusive gathering of members of the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries, along with prominent political and administrative leaders. However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the ‘Virosh wedding,’ the guest list has been further restricted in consultation with the authorities.

Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and potential safety risks. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority for the keepers of the law.

Entry to the venue will be strictly limited to guests with valid invitations. Those without official invitations will not be given access to the venue under any circumstances, a statement issued by the star couple’s team, said. Additional receptions may be planned later to welcome well-wishers in a more structured and secure way.

Vijay and Rashmika expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans, saying, “Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”