Tiger Shroff’s Thoughtful Gesture for Sister Krishna on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Wins Hearts

It was a heartwarming moment in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, when Ayesha Shroff paid a surprise visit to daughter Krishna Shroff in Bamuliya. But what truly made the visit special, was the thoughtful gift she brought along - a Nazar Bracelet from none other than Tiger Shroff himself. As Krishna welcomed her mom with open arms, she was visibly emotional when handed the meaningful token from her brother. It wasn’t just a piece of jewelry. It was a gesture that carried Tiger’s love, support, and blessings from afar.

Fans might remember that during the Janmashtami celebrations in Bamuliya, Krishna, in a beautiful act of kindness, had given away her original good luck bracelet that Tiger had gifted her, to his superfan Satyam. It was her way of extending the love and connection she shares with her brother to someone who has admired him from afar for years. That bracelet had meant the world to her, but she believed Tiger would have wanted Satyam to have it. Now, with her brother sending his love, best wishes and protection in the form of another bracelet, Krishna got her good-luck charm back.

Check Out the Video Below:



