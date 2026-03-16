Ticket Hike Is Not Exploitation, Says Pawan Kalyan

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the ongoing debate over movie ticket price hikes in the Telugu states, stating that such hikes should not be viewed as exploitation of audiences.



Speaking at the pre-release event of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan said cinema is a matter of choice, and no one is forced to watch films. “Ticket hike for movie tickets is not exploitation. Cinema is not compulsory, and no one is forced to watch it at gunpoint,” he remarked.



He pointed out that audiences today have several alternative entertainment options, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. According to him, higher ticket prices mainly affect viewers who choose to watch films on the first day or during early shows.



Pawan Kalyan also reiterated his support for film producers and said they should not be forced to plead before governments regarding ticket prices. “Producers invest huge amounts of money in films, and they have the right to recover their investment early,” he said. He added that he had previously supported ticket hikes for other stars in Andhra Pradesh as well. Mentioning leading Telugu actors like Prabhas, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Allu Arjun, said he wanted every Telugu star to succeed and shine in the industry.



Pawan Kalyan also praised the growth of Indian cinema, noting that language and regional barriers are gradually disappearing. As an example, he cited the success of Kantara, which performed strongly across India.



Despite his active role in politics, Pawan Kalyan said cinema remains an inseparable part of his life. He concluded by saying that entertainment should coexist with patriotism and social consciousness.



At the event, he also lauded director Harish Shankar and the film’s team for completing most of the shoot in just 45 days despite his political commitments.

