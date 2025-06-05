Thug Life Disappoints: Kamal's Movie Fails to Pack-a-Punch

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha, Nasser, Bharani, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan and others



Director: Mani Ratnam



Rating: 2/5 stars



If Nayakudu was about how a protagonist who was transformed into gangster due to various circumstances in his life, the latest offering Thug Life from legendary combo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam showcases the happenings in gangster world but falls short of expectations due to wafer thin plot.

Of course, Kamal played aged gangster with conviction, while Mani Ratnam showcases technical finesse with pleasing visuals and halfway- story telling style but the conflict he creates for Kamal Haasan from known members lacks novelty and depth.

Kamal rises from the ashes and returns to settle scores with rivals which is not unique either. Nonetheless, it's Kamal show all the way and he goes through varied hurdles before accomplishing his final mission. Silambarasan showcases his acting skills but he has little scope, while Ashok Selvan impresses as tough cop.



A R Rahman magic shines in background score and two songs. Mani Ratnam is a master craftsman and known for classics from Roja to Ponniyin Selvan but this time he picked a vigilante plot. He believed that gangsters fight out rivals would be routine and drove a wedge among family members and it definitely has limitations. Hence, he couldn't spin the magic and just delivered few good performances and moments.



The film starts with meeting between Kamal gang and Mahesh Manjrekar gang and suddenly police round up the place and shoot out ensues. In the midst of chaos, a kid tuns orphan as his father is shot dead. Kamal takes the kid along with him. Silambarasan is grown up and trusted lieutenant of Kamal, almost like his younger brother. With his rise, another gang member Nasser is annoyed and frictions rake up.. Eventually, Kamal is cornered and pushed down a mountain. Check out in theatres to know how the drama unfolds thereafter...

It seems Kamal Haasan has also become conscious of box office numbers like other stars and doing action roles these days. He is going on killing spree in Indian 2 and Vikram and yet again flexes his muscles to impress masses in Thug Life too. He needs to pick different roles like in past which he is adept at in last four decades of his career.. Trisha has done the boldest role of her career as prostitute turned lover. Silambarasan plays a supportive role and had his moments. Nasser, Abhirami just fit the bill.



Mani Ratnam weaved a story where a gangster (Kamal), whose member, unknowingly shoots a paper man, but the whole film revolves around Kamal trying to reunite orphaned brother and sister who go different ways. Kind of redemption but it is too little to keep audience engaged.. Truly, Mani Ratnam missed his mark by a long distance this time.