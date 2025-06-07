Thug Life On Day 2: Collections Nosedive Drastically

The much-hyped film Thug Life, helmed by the legendary duo Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, is turning out to be a risky proposition at the box office. Despite the pre-release buzz and the star-studded collaboration, the film witnessed a steep decline in collections on Day 2 in Telugu states.

“It collected a meagre Rs 50 lakhs gross on Day 2, following an opening day figure of Rs 1.5 crore. That brings the total to just Rs 2 crore so far,” revealed a leading distributor. He added, “The film was released in over 300 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but the box office numbers are going from bad to worse.”



Meanwhile, the film is facing significant backlash on social media. In particular, Trisha’s role—as a bar dancer-turned-mistress to an aging gangster played by Kamal Haasan—has come under heavy criticism. “Her portrayal is being slammed for lacking depth, and even before release, her ‘Sugar Baby’ song had already sparked controversy. Now, her character arc is being harshly judged by netizens,” the distributor said.



Interestingly, Kamal Haasan had made a powerful comeback with Vikram, where he played a vengeful father on a brutal killing spree. That film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring strong performances from Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, raked in over Rs 15 crore in the Telugu states alone.



In comparison, Thug Life seems to be struggling to connect with audiences, both critically and commercially.

