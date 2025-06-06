Thug Life: Here Is The Expected OTT Release Date!

Actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam have reunited after 35 years for the movie ‘Thug Life’. On June 5, the film was released in theatres. The film opened to a lukewarm response from all quarters.



Thug Life's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix, and the film is expected to make its digital premiere after wrapping up its theatrical run. Thug Life will be available on Netflix sometime in the first week of August because there is an 8-week window.



Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

