Throwback Video of Prabhas Dancing on Nach Baliye 9 Goes Viral

Prabhas is an introverted person, and his public appearances are very rare. While we often see videos of other celebrities on social media regularly, it's hard to catch Prabhas in one.

However, a throwback video from the time of the Saaho promotions has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows Prabhas and Raveena Tandon performing a dance to the famous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani on stage on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.



Prabhas was unrecognizable in the video, both in his dance moves and his expressions.



Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of The Raja Saab, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2025. The film is helmed by Maruthi.