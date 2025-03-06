Three Stars, a Cricket Match, and One Life-Changing Story: ‘TEST’ Premieres April 4

Not all tests are about winning — some test your courage, your dreams, and the sacrifices you make for them. On April 4, Netflix presents TEST, a compelling human drama where three lives intertwine beyond and because of the cricket field, each forced to make a choice that changes everything. Starring icons R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, along with the ever-loved Meera Jasmine, this film marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between these powerhouse performers and is also Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year.





Backed by YNOT Studios, known for its bold and compelling stories, TEST also marks the directorial debut of S. Sashikanth, a visionary producer stepping behind the camera for the first time. The director shares, “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special. I’m grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life. Excited for the world to watch TEST unfold, streaming on Netflix from April 4."





Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, shares, “Test marks our first Tamil original feature film of 2025. It's a deeply compelling drama thriller that tests the moral thresholds of its three protagonists played by the powerhouse talents R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth. Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it's an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national level cricketer , a genius scientist and a passionate teacher on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage. The director S. Sashikanth brings a fresh and assured directorial voice and deftly tells a story that will keep you hooked till the last minute. We are incredibly excited to bring 'Test' to our audiences across India and the world.”





In a game where the stakes are personal and the consequences unforgettable, every move matters. One moment, one choice — that’s all it takes to be the hero or the villain. This unmissable Tamil film isn’t just about the game; it’s about the TEST life throws at you.





Hero or villain — one choice to seal your fate. The real test begins on April 4, only on Netflix.





CREDITS

DIRECTOR: S. Sashikanth

WRITER: S. Sashikanth

PRODUCER: Chakravarthy Ramachandra & S. Sashikanth (A YNOT Studios Production)

KEY CAST: R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, Nayanthara, Siddharth (Alphabetical Order)