Three Artistes Get Padma Shri Awards From TS, AP

Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday announced the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award to actor Chiranjeevi and former vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations. Chiranjeevi was conferred with Padma Bhushan award in 2006.

Dasari Kondappa and Gaddam Sammaiah from Telangana and D. Uma Maheshwari from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the Padma Shri awards in the Art category.



Dasari Kondappa, a third-generation Burra Veena player from Damaragidda village in Narayanpet, dedicated his life to preserve the unique art form. As the last exponent of Burra Veena, an indigenous stringed instrument crafted from bamboo, gourd shell, and metal strings, Kondappa has played a crucial role in protecting it from extinction. Despite the tradition of playing Burra Veena within their own community, Kondappa has gone beyond to attract wider audiences.



Gaddam Sammaiah is an eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist from Jangoan in Telangana. He has been performing this art form for over five decades, with more than 19,000 shows to his credit.

Addressing social issues such as total literacy and environmental protection through his art, Sammaiah, hailing from a humble background, learned the art form from his parents, both Chindu Yakshaganam artists. He founded Chindu Yaksha Kalakarula Sangham and Gaddam Sammaiah Yuva Kala Kshetram to promote this art.



Uma Maheshwari, from Andhra Pradesh, is the first female Harikatha exponent and has showcased her skill in Sanskrit recitation. Proficient in Telugu and Sanskrit, she is the grandchild of Nadaswara Vidwan late Daliparti Pichihari. She authored over four Harikathas, covering figures like Ramana Maharshi and Potti Sriramulu. Her contribution has encouraged many young girls to break free from traditional barriers and embrace the art form.