This Season of Love, Let’s Celebrate Nagarjuna and Amala

Among India's celebrity couples, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni remain the gold standard for a happily ever after. Their journey started with a moment of spontaneous clarity. During a trip to the United States in 1991, the charming actor caught Amala off guard with a marriage proposal that changed everything.



By 1992, the duo opted for a quiet, intimate ceremony. The grounded commitment has since resulted in decades of togetherness. Amala once shared of her husband, "He is the most balanced person I know. He is my best friend and the wind beneath my wings."



Nagarjuna is equally vocal about his admiration for Amala’s grace and her devotion to animal welfare. "Amala is the calming influence in my life. She keeps me centered and reminds me of what truly matters," the Kuberaa and Bangarraju star once observed.











