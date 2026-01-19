Emraan Hashmi: Hard Work and Resilience Take You Places

Nearly 25 years into the industry, Emraan Hashmi says he is enjoying his work more than ever before. The actor, who seamlessly moves between theatrical releases and OTT series today, believes the current moment belongs to actors willing to explore range. “I’m honestly enjoying this phase a lot—probably more than a typical commercial space,” he says. “As an actor, it’s very important for me to present versatility to the audience, and this is the best time for that.”



The success of his latest Netflix series, *Taskaree*, which has been trending at number one, has brought quiet joy rather than noise. “So far, so good,” he says. “I’m really glad people are connecting with it. When audiences respond positively, it reassures you that the effort has been worth it.” Watching the series at home has been equally special. “I’ve seen five episodes with my family, and of course, they’re liking it. We’re happy it’s trending.”



Reflecting on a career that spans nearly two and a half decades, Emraan is quick to acknowledge how much the industry has changed. “OTT platforms and even theatrical cinema are experimenting a lot more now,” he says. “For an actor, this kind of creative freedom is a gift.” He doesn’t romanticise longevity but recognises timing. “Ten years back, we could only dream of such varied roles coming our way. Today, I’m doing different characters, and honestly, it feels like the best time to be an actor.”



Acting, however, was never the plan. “I wanted to work in VFX and eventually become a director,” he says, calling his journey a mix of intent and fate. “Life is a blend of free will and destiny. Hard work and perseverance take you places, but luck matters too.” He admits he didn’t begin as a polished performer. “I don’t think I was the most talented actor when I started, but I was resilient. I wanted to learn with every film.”



Looking back, he calls it a happy accident. “From my very first film, I knew this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he says. “It was unexpected, but it felt right.”



The only time the industry truly overwhelmed him was at the very beginning. “My life changed in two months,” he recalls. “I wasn’t mentally prepared. Suddenly, I was on set in front of a hundred people.” That initial shock gave way to a more measured mindset. “I still get anxious before every release, but that’s healthy. If you’re not anxious or unsure, something’s wrong. Overconfidence can destroy you.”



Despite success, fame has never dictated his choices. “I don’t take success or failure too seriously,” he says. “I enjoy the highs and feel the lows, but I don’t stay stuck in either.” What matters more is longevity. “People who chase fame don’t last long. I’m here to become a better actor.”



Criticism, he insists, has never shaken him. “I genuinely don’t care—what people say, good or bad,” he says plainly. “My confidence comes from my family and my upbringing. I don’t look for validation from outsiders.” That detachment has been consistent. “This has been my temperament since I joined the industry. I know my journey, and that’s enough.”



Whether it’s a solo film, an ensemble, or a cameo, insecurity has never played a role. “Filmmaking is collaborative,” he says. “You don’t compete with your co-actors—you compete with yourself.” Even brief appearances excite him if they resonate. “A cameo can be exciting if it leaves an impact.”



When conversations recently circled back to his past image and the idea of intimacy coordinators, Emraan treated it lightly. “It was a funny bit, referencing some of my earlier roles,” he says. “That vintage version connected with audiences, which is why it blew up. Revisiting it, even briefly, was interesting.”



As for breaking away from the ‘serial kisser’ tag, he sees it as an organic shift. “It’s a mix of talent, hard work, destiny, and luck,” he says. “Also, the directors and writers who trusted me with different characters.” The motivation, even now, remains simple. “I want to keep doing impactful, meaningful work. That’s always been the goal.”