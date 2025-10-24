This Contestant To Get Eliminated in Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 makers are trying hard to entertain the audience, but nobody seems to be watching the show. The makers are trying out new things to improve the show's TRPs, but all the contestants are playing a safe game.



The show organizers have been announcing mid-week eliminations, but they haven't eliminated anyone.

Ramu Rathod is in the danger zone; he is likely to get eliminated from the show whenever there is an eviction in the house.

