Thiruveer Should Do More Films Like The Great Wedding Show – Director Sekhar Kammula

Versatile actor Thiruveer and Tina Shravya are playing the lead roles in the film The Great Pre-Wedding Show. The film is being produced by Sandeep Agaram and Asmita Reddy Basini under the banners of 7PM Productions and Puppet Show Productions. Rahul Srinivas is directing the film, which is slated for release on November 7. On this occasion, the teaser was released on Tuesday by Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda on Digital Flatform and sensible director Sekhar Kammula at the event.





Speaking at the event, Sekhar Kammula said:“I am happy to release the teaser of The Great Pre-Wedding Show. The entire team looks young and energetic, and there’s a good vibe all around. The teaser was fun and engaging. Thiruveer is a promising hero he will carve a space for himself in Tollywood. From the moment I was invited to this event, I felt this was going to be a special film. Thiruveer should do more good films like Pre-Wedding Show. The heroine looked very natural. To make such content-oriented films, one needs courage and passion. Seeing these producers reminds me of my Dollar Dreams and Anand days. Thiruveer mentioned it’s a clean family film, and it really looks like it. The backdrop is interesting, and the teaser itself makes you want to watch the film. The director’s mark is visible. I wish Pre-Wedding Show achieves big success.”

Hero Thiruveer said:“I heard the story of The Great Pre-Wedding Show on a friend’s suggestion. From start to finish, I couldn’t stop laughing. Right then, I decided to do this film. Producers Sandeep Agaram and Asmita Reddy Basani stepped forward without worrying about market calculations. Since new producers and a debut director were taking a risk, I felt I should support a good story. That’s why I launched the Puppet Show banner and became part of the project without taking remuneration. If this film justifies my belief, I’ll continue doing such films in the future. The entire shoot felt like a picnic. Puppet Show will stand as a family entertainer that everyone can enjoy together.”

Producer Sandeep Agaram said:“Director Rahul Srinivas gave me life as a producer. The budget went up five times more than planned, but we never compromised because we believed in the story. We shot for 35 days in Araku. Thiruveer completed many scenes in single takes. Music director Suresh Bobbili gave us wonderful hit songs.”

Director Rahul Srinivas said:“Producers Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani believed in the story right from the first sitting. It’s been a smooth one-year journey. After Masooda became a hit, many directors approached Thiruveer with stories, but he rejected them all and trusted me, a debut director. I’ll never forget that in my life. Since Rohan wasn’t free with dates, Thiruveer convinced him to be a part of the film.”



Heroine Tina Shravya said:“The teaser is just a sample. For two hours, every scene and dialogue will explode like a bomb. I learned a lot from Thiruveer it was challenging working with him. I believe I’ve done justice to the character Hema and stood by the director’s faith in me.”



Producer Asmita Reddy Basani said:“Thiruveer and Tina Shravya’s performances are excellent. Director Rahul Srinivas made this into a fun entertainer. From start to finish, it will make audiences laugh. I’m happy that Vijay Deverakonda and Sekhar Kammula released the teaser.”



Actor Rohan said:“This is a two-hour laugh riot that makes you forget time. Thiruveer was my mentor during Drama Juniors. After a long time, I got to work with him again, and it was a joy. The scenes with both of us will have audiences laughing hard.”



Actor Narendra Ravi said:“This is my next film after Mem Famous. I played a good role. The director chose me after seeing my Instagram reel. With a Srikakulam backdrop, it’s very different. I’ll never forget the support Thiruveer gave me during the shoot.”



Editor Naresh Adupa said:“This film will make audiences laugh non-stop for two hours. It will connect especially with photographers, newlyweds, and those about to get married.”



Music Director Suresh Bobbili said:“I felt like I worked on a beautiful film. A good movie is on its way. Nowadays, small films are getting recognition. This is a clean comedy film. Thiruveer impressed with his natural performance. Rohan’s character will entertain. Rahul Srinivas has crafted this film wonderfully, even better than many Tamil and Malayalam directors. Producer Sandeep Agaram gave us the freedom of a friend rather than behaving like a producer. I worked with a great team.”

