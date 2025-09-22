They call Him OG Trailer Out Now

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of OG has been unveiled, and it has taken the internet and film circles by storm. Showcasing the film’s grand scale, powerful storytelling, and breathtaking visuals, the trailer reaffirms why OG is being hailed as the most anticipated Indian film of 2025.

At the heart of this frenzy is Pawan Kalyan, who returns in a never-seen-before avatar as Ojas Gambheera, exuding vintage style, unmatched aura, and raw intensity. Fans are unanimous in declaring that it has been a long time since they witnessed Pawan Kalyan in such a magnetic and powerful portrayal, and his screen presence is simply on another level.



Director Sujeeth has packaged the trailer with high-octane action, gripping drama, and stylish presentation, raising the excitement to unprecedented levels. The trailer not only highlights the enigma of Pawan Kalyan’s character but also teases the deadly face-off with Emraan Hashmi, setting the stage for a riveting clash that promises to dominate the big screen.



With stunning visuals captured by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, sharp editing by Navin Nooli, and an electrifying score by Thaman S, the trailer is a visual and musical spectacle.



Already trending across all platforms, the trailer has sparked a unanimous response with social media flooded by celebrations, trade circles predicting record-breaking numbers, and cinephiles praising the vision of the makers.



Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainment banner, OG stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. Slated for a grand worldwide release on September 25th, 2025, OG is all set to storm into cinemas as the ultimate cinematic event of the year.



The OG trailer is out and it proves once again, they call him OG for a reason.

