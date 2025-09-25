They Call Him OG: Expected OTT Release Date

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG was released in theaters today. The buzz around the film was at an all-time high. The film, directed by Sujeeth, boasts a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj, among others.



According to reports, the OTT rights for They Call Him OG have been secured by Netflix for its post-theatrical release. The film will be available on the streaming platform sometime after its run in theaters.



It is likely the film will make its way to OTT in October or the first week of November. However, there is no official confirmation of the date.

We will update this as soon as the makers officially announce the film’s streaming date.

