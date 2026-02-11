"Pointed the Gun...": Govinda Recalls Incident When Intruders Entered His Society

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has revealed details of the incident in Mumbai, in which a group of people entered his society late at night. Speaking about the incident, the actor told ANI that there were about 23 people and he spotted them. "Twenty two-twenty three log aa gaye the, aur maine unko dekh liya. So, I thought, there is no party going on ki itne log aa jaaye (there is no party going on that so many people come), and they even didn't seem like party people. So I captured their video," he said.

The actor said he tried to contact the local police for help, but "aur us waqt Mimbai police ka mera phone nahi uthaya (when Mumbai police didn't picked up my phone), I called the top police officers of another country. I told them to stay on the phone, so that they don't say that I am wrong. So I kept the phone on, and I waited." "Ek aadmi chat par chadh gaya (one man climbed the roof)..I thought, this is not normal...I told them to stay. Till then, I called everyone. I informed everybody and called them...I asked (them), who are you?, they said 'we have come to repair the electricity'", he added. Unsatisfied with their answer, Govinda said that he "pointed a gun" in their direction to scare them and asked them to leave.



"I said, go that way on the road. They were not expecting this...," he said. Govinda said he did not try to find out who the intruders were. "That's a waste of time. People divert their energy into thinking about all that," he said, emphasising that an actor should focus on work and not react to every situation. In 2024, Govinda was hospitalised when his licensed revolver accidently misfired while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous and admired actors, who made his acting debut in the late 1980s and started his career in action and drama films. Over the years, the actor has acted in several Hindi films, becoming a household name for his smooth dialogue delivery, excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves.



In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he delivered multiple hit films, including 'Ilzaam', 'Marte Dam Tak', 'Khudgarz', 'Dariya Dil', 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni', 'Swarg' and 'Hum', which solidified his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.

