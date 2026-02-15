There Is No Truth in Dhurandhar Offer Rumours, Says Nagarjuna

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, created a massive impact at the box office last year, emerging as the highest-grossing film and the biggest blockbuster of the year. With the sequel, Dhurandhar Revenge, scheduled for release on 19 March 2026, expectations among audiences are sky-high.

Amid the growing excitement, rumours surfaced that director Aditya Dhar had initially considered King Nagarjuna for the role played by Akshaye Khanna. Reports claimed that Nagarjuna was unable to take up the project due to his commitments to Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Dhanush’s Kuberaa.

These rumours sparked debate among fans and cinephiles, with many feeling that Nagarjuna may have missed a significant opportunity by opting out of Dhurandhar and choosing supporting roles in other projects.

Putting an end to the speculation, Nagarjuna clarified the matter while interacting with the media. He stated that there was absolutely no truth in the reports suggesting that he was approached for Akshaye Khanna’s role. He also praised Dhurandhar and praised Akshaye Khanna’s performance in the film.

The actor further expressed his admiration for director Aditya Dhar’s filmmaking, saying he is a big fan of Uri. He added that he is eagerly looking forward to watching Dhurandhar Revenge.

In recent times, Nagarjuna has been selective with his choices, taking on strong character-driven roles. He played a CBI officer in Kuberaa and followed it up with a dark, intense character in Coolie. The veteran star is now gearing up to return as a full-fledged lead in his upcoming landmark film King 100.