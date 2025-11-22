Thematic Reveal: Balakrishna on Akhanda 2's Sanatana Dharma Message

Balakrishna affirmed that nature itself has blessed the film, describing it as showers of good fortune. “Akhanda 2 is not just a Telugu or Kannada film. It’s a pan-Indian movie. You’ll see the essence of Sanathana Dharma in Akhanda 2. My films always carry a message to guide the youth onto the right path. Akhanda 2 speaks about the roots of our country. It shows how we should uphold dharma and why we should never bow before adharma.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the film, Balakrishna also made an interesting revelation. “I have no qualms in admitting that I took inspiration for my look in Veera Simha Reddy from Shivanna’s get-up in his film Mufti.” He was speaking at an event in Karnataka, where Shiva Rajkumar attended as the chief guest.



Director Boyapati Srinu thanked Shiva Rajkumar for unveiling the trailer. “This is a film deeply rooted in the philosophy of Shiva. It’s a matter of pride for us to have the trailer launched by Shivanna himself. Balayya and Shivanna even considered cancelling the event due to the rain, but they decided they couldn’t leave without meeting the fans and offering their greetings. So here they are, addressing you all in person.



If you’re wondering what kind of film you’re about to witness, let me put it this way: if anyone tries to bring disgrace upon this nation, it is Dharma itself that will rise with the trident of justice. That’s the kind of film this is.”



Shiva Rajkumar spoke about the long-standing bond between his family and Balakrishna’s. “We’re like one family—like brothers. In fights, dances, and everything else, Balakrishna is always one step ahead. Get ready to celebrate Akhanda 2 in cinemas on December 5.”

