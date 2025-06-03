Title Glimpse Released for Chowdary Gari Abbayi Tho Naidu Gari Ammayi

The title glimpse of the upcoming Telugu film Chowdary Gari Abbayi Tho Naidu Gari Ammayi was officially launched in the presence of the media. The film stars Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and Supreeta Naidu, daughter of actress Surekha Vani, in the lead roles. Directed by Malyadri Reddy, the film is produced by Mahendra Nath Koondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies.

A Rising Buzz

Speaking at the event, producer Mahendra Nath Koondla said, “We started this project on a limited budget, but thanks to the popularity of our lead pair, the film’s buzz has grown immensely. Alongside the leads, we have roped in several renowned actors like Raasi, Vinod Kumar, Surekha Vani, and Raja Ravindra. The shoot is complete, and post-production is underway. We’re excited to bring this film to audiences under such a catchy and relatable title.”

Lead Cast Speak

Actress Supreeta Naidu shared her experience: “Initially, I was nervous when we started the film, but now I feel confident. I’m very grateful to our director and to Amardeep, who supported me throughout the shoot. I also thank our producer for treating me like his own daughter. We just released the title glimpse today, and the visuals are fantastic.”

Her mother, actress Surekha Vani, added, “The title is very appealing, and we’ve received some great comments. I truly hope this film turns out to be a super hit.”

Lead actor Amardeep Chowdary said, “I absolutely love the title. I’m thrilled that my debut film has such a fun and unique name. I’ve never come across a producer like Mahendra sir. If he believes in the film, he never hesitates to invest in its quality. After Bigg Boss, people kept asking why my film was delayed. The answer is — we took our time to plan everything perfectly and create a quality film. Chowdary Gari Abbayi Tho Naidu Gari Ammayi is that film — well-planned, well-executed, and made with love. I believe Telugu audiences will embrace it wholeheartedly.”