Utpal Dutt’s Barricade: A Timeless Tale of Power, Propaganda, and Resistance

In an era marked by rising nationalism, propaganda, and manipulation of information, Utpal Dutt’s 1972 thought-provoking play—“Barricade” resonates powerfully with contemporary audiences. Directed by renowned theatre personality Sunil Shanbag, this allegorical masterpiece explores themes of truth, justice, and the manipulation of media, drawing striking parallels with today’s world.





Written in response to the tumultuous political climate of West Bengal in 1972, “Barricade” is set in 1933 Germany, a pivotal moment in history when Nazi propaganda and violence were changing the course of the nation. Shanbag reflects, “Utpal Dutt’s play was an allegory, nesting a contemporary situation within a historical context.” This clever device allows the audience to draw parallels between the past and present without being didactic.

Shanbag emphasizes the significance of allegory in theatre, “It creates a distancing between the audience and the play, engaging both emotions and intellect.” This Brechtian approach encourages viewers to think critically about the themes and issues presented on stage. By using an historical setting, “Barricade” avoids direct references to contemporary politics, instead inviting audiences to make connections themselves. The play highlights the Nazi regime’s mastery of media manipulation, a tactic eerily familiar in today’s digital age. Shanbag notes, “The Nazis perfected the use of radio, a new technology at the time, to propagate their ideology.” This historical precedent serves as a cautionary tale, underscoring the dangers of unchecked power and manipulation of information.



Shanbag discusses his approach to guiding the diverse cast: “We worked extensively on context, ensuring the actors understood the historical and political backdrop.” He emphasizes the importance of nuances in each character, avoiding two-dimensional portrayals. “The genius of Utpal Dutt’s writing lies in every character’s uniqueness,” he says.

Shanbag opted for an ensemble approach, where each actor plays a vital role in the narrative. “We have a talented young cast, and I encouraged them to explore their characters’ complexities.” This collaborative approach fosters a sense of ownership among the actors, resulting in authentic performances. Shanbag’s direction brings a distinct focus on the play’s core ideas, stripping away spectacle to create a more objective viewing experience. “We underestimate people’s interest in history,” Shanbag notes, adding, “By presenting it in an intelligent, non-top-down approach, we fascinate audiences.” While maintaining the historical context, Shanbag made subtle adjustments to enhance the play’s contemporary relevance. “The staging is contemporary, making the play feel both period-specific and timeless,” he says. Incorporating archival footage adds a sense of historical authenticity, while anachronistic music and emphasis on radio broadcasting underscore the timeless themes.

Photo: Raj Lalwani





“Barricade” serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of history and the dangers of unchecked power. Shanbag poignantly observes, “Theatre has the power to remind us of these patterns, encouraging us to learn from the past and forge a better future.”