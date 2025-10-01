Tharun Bhascker's Unveils Baa Baa Black Sheep Motion Poster

A new age crime comedy titled ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, revolving around guns, gold, and a hunt, featuring the wit and intelligence of three individuals, and events unfolding in a single day, is set to captivate audiences. Produced by Venu Donepudi under Chithralayam Studios and presented by Donepudi Chakrapani. The film is directed by Guni Manchikanti. The movie stars Tinu Anand, Upendra, George Marian, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu, Karthikeya, Vismayashri, Malavi, and others in key roles.



On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers released a motion poster introducing the story and concept of the film. The motion poster, launched by successful director Tarun Bhaskar, hints at a new age crime comedy centered around guns and gold. The story revolves around three individuals, with all events unfolding within a single day. The situations they encounter, the comedy that arises from these circumstances, and the crimes that occur during this journey promise a fresh and engaging experience for the audience.



The regular shooting of the film is set to begin soon, with the makers planning to announce further details in the near future.