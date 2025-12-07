Allu Cinemas To Offer Tough Competition To Theatres In Hyderabad

Allu Cinemas is gearing up to redefine the movie-watching experience in Hyderabad with the introduction of the country’s largest Dolby Cinema screen. Set in Kokapet, the massive 75 ft-wide screen will operate in the DCI flat 1.85:1 format and will feature breathtaking visuals powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby 3D projection technology.

Complementing the visuals is a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos sound system, designed to immerse audiences in rich, multidimensional audio. Adding to the luxury, the theatre will introduce pitch-black stadium seating to ensure superior comfort and an uninterrupted viewing experience.

The grand opening is expected to coincide with the release of James Cameron’s much-awaited film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, making the launch even more exciting for movie fans.

Slated for a Sankranthi 2026 opening, Allu Cineplex will become one of only six Dolby Cinema installations in India, strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a prime destination for premium cinema formats. This expansion reflects the rising demand for high-end movie experiences in the city.

With the countdown underway, cinephiles are eagerly waiting to see when the curtains will rise. Allu Cinemas is all set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic journey. Stay tuned for more updates.