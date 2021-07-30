Entertainment Theatre 29 Jul 2021 Movie industry excit ...
Entertainment, Theatre

Movie industry excited over reopening of cinemas in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 30, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Theatre owners say there is a good response from patrons at the ticket counters
Theatre owners said the halls were totally sanitised and Covid protocols would be strictly observed. Representational Image. (Twitter)
 Theatre owners said the halls were totally sanitised and Covid protocols would be strictly observed. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Cinema theatre owners and the movie industry are excited over the governmental nod for reopening of entertainment establishments after the prolonged closure caused by the second wave of Covid-19. Curtains will be up on the silver screens on Friday.

Theatre owners say there is a good response from patrons at the ticket counters. Though the movies releasing on Friday are low-budget, advance bookings are satisfactory. Telangana is the only state allowing total seating capacity in the theatres while some states are allowing 50 per cent of occupancy and a few others are yet to decide on the opening of theaters.

 

Theatre owners said the halls were totally sanitised and Covid protocols would be strictly observed. Vanka Laxmiah Sridhar, owner of the 621-seat VLS Sridevi, Chilkalguda, and vice-president for Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, said, “Reopening is like a festival for us. The government decision allowing single-screen theatres to collect vehicle parking charges is welcome. We expect that the government will soon announce a waiver of the minimum-demand charge for electricity and a rebate on property tax.”

“More than 200 tickets have been booked in advance for the shows on Friday. This is a good response for a low budget movie. People are showing interest in watching movies on the big screen,” he added.

 

...
Tags: movie theatres open telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Entertainment

Chiranjeevi with tollywood directors

Chiranjeevi spotted with Tollywood directors

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood's Superwomen in training

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty cast opposite Naga Chaitanya

Aadhi Pinisetty

I am happy that I chose what excites me: Aadhi Pinisetty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Theatre

Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu no more

Sobha Naidu

Third time’s the winner

Comedian Vir Das is out with his third special for Netflix, For India.

Chinar Grover- The food blogger soon going to be in food web series!

China Grover.

Abhishek Nama is thriller bound

Abhishek Nama

Poet Munawwar Rana booked over remarks on France killings

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana. (Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->