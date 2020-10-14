The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment, Theatre

Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu no more

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2020, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2020, 7:04 pm IST
Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the end came around 0100 hours on Wednesday
Sobha Naidu
 Sobha Naidu

Hyderabad: Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu, a recipient of Padma Shri and numerous other awards, passed away here on Wednesday.

Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the end came around 0100 hours on Wednesday, sources close to her said.

 

Sobha Naidu's major achievements include choreography and presentation of Ballets Vipranarayana,Kalyana Srinivasam and many others in which she was the main protagonist and donned various roles like Satyabhama, Devadevaki,Padmavathi, Mohini, Sai Baba, and Goddess Parvati which won her great appreciation.

As a Guru (teacher), she trained a number of students from India and abroad.

Her performances have also won accolades in foreign countries.

She has presented a series of performances at different venues in the US and also performed in countries, including the U.K.

 

Besides the Padma Shri, she received a number of awards, including from the Andhra Pradesh government and several reputed organisations.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Sobha Naidu and recalled that she was an outstanding exponent of Kuchipudi,known for portrayal of Satyabhama and Padmavathi.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, an official release said.

Expressing his shock at Shobha Naidu’s demise, megastar Chiranjeevi recalled that even recently, she had made a dance video creating awareness about COVID-19.

 

“I saw it and liked it very much. I sent her a message through music director Koti,” said Chiranjeevi. He added that the danseuse had invited him for her next programme once the pandemic is over. 

Describing Naidu as a great Kuchipudi dancer, Chiranjeevi said “I don’t think in the coming years there can be anyone like her. She learned the dance from Vempati Chinna Satyam master and was a worthy student of his. She attained great heights and also made the dance popular.”


Tags: kuchipudi dance, sobha naidu


