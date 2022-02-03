Andhra Pradesh HC questions state about ban on Chintamani Natakam

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the state government how it could ban the exhibition of the ‘Chintamani Natakam’ if a character in the play was unacceptable.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court also asked as to how exhibition was banned as no such ban was imposed on the book titled ‘Chintamani.’

The government pleader told the court that this was done based on a representation received by the government.

The court, in response, asked the government to place the representation before it and directed it to file a counter affidavit by next Monday.