Andhra Pradesh HC questions state about ban on Chintamani Natakam

Published Feb 3, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2022, 12:35 am IST
The court asked as to how exhibition was banned as no such ban was imposed on the book titled ‘Chintamani'
Artists stage a protest against the ban on Chintamani drama. (DC File Image)
 Artists stage a protest against the ban on Chintamani drama. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the state government how it could ban the exhibition of the ‘Chintamani Natakam’ if a character in the play was unacceptable.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court also asked as to how exhibition was banned as no such ban was imposed on the book titled ‘Chintamani.’

 

The government pleader told the court that this was done based on a representation received by the government.  

The court, in response, asked the government to place the representation before it and directed it to file a counter affidavit by next Monday.

