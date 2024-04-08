The World of Safed selected for 14th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival

Sandeep Singh's "The World of Safed," a deeply moving documentary written and directed by Sameer Hallim, has been officially selected for the 14th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival to be held in Delhi.It's a first-of-its-kind endeavor in Hindi cinema, where filmmaker Sandeep Singh has taken an initiative to document the plight of transgenders and widows in an attempt to raise awareness among the people. Singh said, "The World of Safed is all about who the transgenders and widows are - just like us - human beings. It's an honor that our documentary has been selected by the 14th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival.”Sameer Hallim said, "I feel honored for my debut documentary, The World of Safed (Documentary), being officially selected for the 14th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival. The documentary features real-life transgenders and widows sharing their ordeal of dealing with society and the people at large. It reflects a dark reality. I wanted to be the medium through which they could broadcast their grievances. Hence, I decided to make this documentary.Meera Chopra, who essayed the role of a widow Kaali in Safed said, "The World of Safed is just an effort to make them feel wanted, and giving them acceptance and legitimacy. The documentary being officially selected at the 14th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival makes me proud of being a part of this film.Acknowledging the courage of the transgenders, actor Abhay Verma, who essayed the role of transgender Chaandi in safed, said, "The World of Safed is my answer to why I chose to do the film Safed. I hope the screening of our documentary at the 14th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival awakens our society, and their attitude towards transgenders and widows is changed.”Presented by Legend Studios and produced by Sandeep Singh, The World of Safed has been written and directed by Sameer Hallim.