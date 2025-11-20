The Wait is Over: Sourav Joshi Reveals Fiancée Avantika Bhatt Amidst Wedding Buzz

The Grand Reveal: Who is Avantika Bhatt?

While there have been long-standing speculations from fans that he could be dating his longtime friend Priya Dhapa, these speculations have arguably been put to rest with his recent face reveal. In mid-November 2025, Sourav shared romantic snapshots with his longtime friend Avantika, captioning them with heartfelt emotions confirming the upcoming nuptials between them.

Unlike Sourav, Avantika Bhatt is not a mainstream content creator, though she has managed to gather a sizeable social media following of her own. Reports suggest that she is from the same region as Sourav, Haldwani, and that she comes from a spiritual background, with her father being a known astrologer. Interestingly, this is a beautiful blend of love and arranged marriage in its own way. Sources close to the family have disclosed that the fathers of Sourav and Avantika have been friends for years, transforming a family friendship into a lifelong matrimonial bond.

From "Priya" Rumours to "Avantika" Reality.

The journey to this announcement wasn't without its drama. For years, a section of Sourav's audience rooted for a relationship with Priya Dhapa, a frequent face in his earlier vlogs. But as Sourav's career skyrocketed, their on-screen appearances dwindled, and the breakup rumours started.

Now that Avantika Bhatt has been confirmed as the "official bhabhi" of the vlog squad, the narrative has completely flipped. The comments section is filled with congratulatory messages, where fans have been in awe of the couple's chemistry and Avantika's graceful presence. Viral clips of the pre-wedding festivities have started circulating, showing the couple celebrating with their close family members during the Sangeet ceremony.

An Intimate Affair: Security and Privacy

Despite living his whole life online, Sourav has kept the core details of the wedding quite secret. The family, citing safety concerns-evidently higher with the recent reports of extortion threats against the YouTuber-has maintained a rather intimate guest list. The wedding is reported to have close family and friends in attendance, keeping the massive crowds at bay to protect the safety and sanctity of the rituals.

What's Next for the Vlog Squad?

For the millions of subscribers who start their day with a "Good Morning, guys," this wedding is a new chapter in the Joshi family saga. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of an official wedding vlog, which is expected to be one of the most-watched videos on Indian YouTube. From the Haldi ceremony down to the final Pheras, the audience is ready to witness the transformation of their favourite boy-next-door into a married man.

Suffice it to say, one thing stands clear as the celebrations go on: the "Sourav Joshi Vlogs" family just got a little bigger, and the internet is here for it.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle