The Wait is Over: Netflix Officially Announces War 2 OTT Premiere Date

Finally, the wait is over for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. The film will soon be premiering on Netflix. Yes, what you read is right.



Netflix has finally made an official announcement about the release date of War 2. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film didn’t fare well at the box office.



As shared by Netflix on its official social media platforms, War 2 will start streaming from October 9, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. "Double the rage.



Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix," read Netflix's caption.



War 2 was released in theatres on August 14, 2025. Kiara Advani is seen as the female lead in the film. War 2 received mixed reviews from all quarters. It is left to see whether War 2 will find a new lease of life on OTT or not.