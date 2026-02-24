The ‘Virosh’ Wedding: A Look Into the Love Story of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika

After months of intense speculation, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially announced their wedding, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared the happy news with a tribute to their loyal supporters, calling their union "The Wedding of Virosh" in honor of their fans. While the couple has kept specific details under wraps, they were recently spotted in Udaipur, fueling rumors of a destination wedding in the city of lakes. The big day is set for February 26, 2026.

The duo first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, where their off-screen bond began to take shape. Following the film's massive box-office success, they reunited for Dear Comrade. Their marital union is happening a full seven years after they met on the sets of their first movie together.

Over the years, the couple has been frequently spotted together at dinners, on vacations, and at industry events. Vijay has also been a constant source of support, often appearing as a chief guest to promote Rashmika’s solo projects. Despite years of rumors, they maintained their privacy, never officially confirming their relationship until this wedding announcement. They didn't talk about their engagement in October 2025.



Fans across the globe are now eagerly awaiting the first photos of the wedding, which is just two days away.



The duo will host a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.