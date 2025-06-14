"The Traitors" Review: Is It Fresh Spice or Same Old Wine In New Bottle?

After many years of consistently watching the same shows of the same format on repeat with new seasons, Prime Video has come up with a reality show of a completely different concept.

The show promises its audiences lots of twists and turns, where mental strength will be at the forefront and loads of drama will be involved.

The show features contestants among which some are famous, some infamous and others not much popular. The cast is filled with actors, rappers, influencers, stand up comedians, influencers, casting directors and some big bollywood names.

There are 20 contestants in the show, who get divided into Traitors and Innocents on the very first day. Among whom traitors are hidden and no one knows their identity except for the fellow traitors.

The task of traitors is to murder an innocent every night, and the innocents have to find out who the traitor is. If they find out the traitor, they step ahead in the game and eliminate the traitor from the show.

However, if they are ⁮mistaken and choose an innocents as a traitor. The innocent will also be eliminated, making fellow innocents lose their strength with the elimination of a fellow player.

As the players get in the quest of finding the traitor, the show gets interesting with players knowing little about each other, trying to find each other's game plan and doubting everyone. More and more drama starts unfolding with each episode.

Meanwhile, everyday players are given a task which they have to play in teams, mostly made on the spot.