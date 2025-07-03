The Rom-Com That Almost Starred Mahesh Babu: Gautham Menon's Ye Maya Chesave Revelation

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 2010 Telugu romantic drama Ye Maya Chesave was written for Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, not Naga Chaitanya.



It was Mahesh's sister, Manjula Ghattamaneni, who produced the movie. In a recent podcast, Menon revealed that the ending was more cinematic, involving the male lead arranging a helicopter for a dramatic sequence. However, Mahesh Babu declined the role, preferring action films over love stories, as he felt audiences expected action from him. By then, had acted in big-scale movies like Pokiri, Athadu and Okkadu.



Menon was seen as a commercial filmmaker who would be ideal to make a straight Telugu film. Mahesh Babu was likely expecting a grounded action movie from him.

The director, known for films like Gharshsna and Surya S/o Krishnan, was given a free hand. He commenced writing a love story, which Mahesh only knew about after the initial draft. After coming to know that it was not an action movie, the Pokiri actor declined.

