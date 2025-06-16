The Raja Saab Teaser Out, Prabhas Looks Dashing In It

Prabhas’ upcoming movie The Raja Saab has been trending on social media ever since the makers announced its teaser date. Finally, The Raja Saab teaser is out.

Prabhas is looking dashing and handsome in the teaser.









The film seems to be an unapologetic horror entertainer with loads of fantasy elements. For now, we get to taste only one shade of Prabhas' character. The trailer is going to show us more.

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi. Nidhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female leads in the film.

Sanjay Dutt plays a scary character in a gigantic haveli set designed by Rajeevan. Thaman and Karthik Palani, respectively, are the music director and cinematographer. King Solomon and Ram-Lakshman join Prabhas to deliver delicious action.

The Raja Saab teaser brings to life the Mirchi and Darling persona of Prabhas. The Raja Saab is set for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.